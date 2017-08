Sept 1 (Reuters) - Baltika AS :

* Consolidated sales revenue from continued operations for August totalled 3.9 million euros ($4.34 million), increasing by 8 percent year-on-year

* Retail sales for August increased by 4 percent compared to same period last year

* Consolidated retail sales revenue for August was 3.1 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)