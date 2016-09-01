Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* BTL Group Ltd - BTL group announces project with Visa Europe Collab
* BTL Group Ltd - Entered into a project with Visa Europe Collab to explore potential applications for blockchain technology in financial services ecosystem
* BTL Group Ltd - Says small number of European banks have been invited to participate in project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
