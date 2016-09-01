FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Rapala and Shimano agree new distribution strategy for dynamite fishing baits in UK
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 1, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rapala and Shimano agree new distribution strategy for dynamite fishing baits in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Rapala Vmc Corp :

* Rapala VMC Corporation (Rapala) and Shimano Europe Fishing B.V (Shimano) agree new distribution strategy for dynamite fishing baits in the UK

* UK distribution of Dynamite will come under control of Rapala and Dynamite Baits Ltd and Shimano will acquire back 50% of Shimano Normark UK Ltd from Rapala

* Transaction will have no material impact on Rapala's financial result or financial position and have no impact outside of UK Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
