Sept 1 Planet Fitness Inc
* Says files for stock shelf of up to $1.18 billion - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2bXneUp) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Joy Global posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Joy global announces third quarter fiscal 2016 operating results
BRIEF-Diamond Offshore says unit received notice of termination from Petroleo Brasileiro
* On August 30, 2016, unit received notice of termination from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. of drilling contract on Ocean Valor
MOVES-Azema to head French activity at Perella Weinberg
LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - David Azema, chairman of global infrastructure group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has resigned from the US bank to join independent advisory house Perella Weinberg as head of investment banking for France.