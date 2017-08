Sept 1 (Reuters) - Achaogen Inc :

* Says Achaogen completes patient enrollment in Phase 3 EPIC clinical trial of Plazomicin

* Expects to report top-line results from both epic and care clinical trials early in Q1 of 2017

* Goal of submitting Plazomicin NDA in second half of 2017