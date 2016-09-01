BRIEF-Achaogen completes patient enrollment in Phase 3 EPIC clinical trial of Plazomicin
Sept 1 Achaogen Inc :
* Says Achaogen completes patient enrollment in Phase 3 EPIC clinical trial of Plazomicin
* Expects to report top-line results from both epic and care clinical trials early in Q1 of 2017
* Goal of submitting Plazomicin NDA in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
