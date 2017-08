Sept 1 (Reuters) - K2 Internet SA :

* Its unit signs framework agreement with Frontex for delivery of IT support services

* Says framework agreement's maximum budget is 2,650,000 euros ($2.95 million) and in addition to company's unit two other suppliers will participate in it