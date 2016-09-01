BRIEF-Clean Diesel Technologies converted about $8.9 mln in indebtedness into common stock
Sept 1 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc :
* Says successfully converted approximately $8.9 million in total indebtedness into shares of CDTI's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
