FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Campbell Soup CEO says made changes to Campbell Fresh management
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
Syria
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Campbell Soup CEO says made changes to Campbell Fresh management

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co

* CEO on conf call- Bolthouse Farms Protein Plus drinks accounts for about 15% of Bolthouse business

* CEO - made major organizational changes under Campbell Fresh, several senior mangers no longer with co, including president of Bolthouse

* CEO - our examination into recall identified our manufacturing equipment and process as primary cause of spoilage

* CEO - Protein Plus production hasn't returned to pre-recall levels due to new operating procedures put in place

* CEO - expect supply of Bolthouse Protein Plus will be impacted through end of calendar year 2016

* CEO - farms operation harvested carrots prematurely, resulting in smaller carrots which led to customer dissatisfaction , loss of business

* Will take time to regain lost carrot business, now expect FY2017 carrot sales to be comparable to 2016 rather than benefiting from recovery from last year's issues

* Expect Campbell Fresh sales to be down in 1st half of fy2017

* Expect soup business to grow in fy2017

* Have bolstered Campbell Fresh leadership team by adding more senior finance, human resources and sales executives

* Have strengthened integration and oversight of the Campbell Fresh supply chain Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.