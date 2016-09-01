Sept 1 Campbell Soup Co
* CEO on conf call- Bolthouse Farms Protein Plus drinks accounts for about 15% of Bolthouse business
* CEO - made major organizational changes under Campbell Fresh, several senior mangers no longer with co, including president of Bolthouse
* CEO - our examination into recall identified our manufacturing equipment and process as primary cause of spoilage
* CEO - Protein Plus production hasn't returned to pre-recall levels due to new operating procedures put in place
* CEO - expect supply of Bolthouse Protein Plus will be impacted through end of calendar year 2016
* CEO - farms operation harvested carrots prematurely, resulting in smaller carrots which led to customer dissatisfaction , loss of business
* Will take time to regain lost carrot business, now expect FY2017 carrot sales to be comparable to 2016 rather than benefiting from recovery from last year's issues
* Expect Campbell Fresh sales to be down in 1st half of fy2017
* Expect soup business to grow in fy2017
* Have bolstered Campbell Fresh leadership team by adding more senior finance, human resources and sales executives
* Have strengthened integration and oversight of the Campbell Fresh supply chain Further company coverage:
