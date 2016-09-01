BRIEF-Sessa Capital L.P. says stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime increased to 9.1 pct - SEC filing
Sept 1 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc
* Sessa Capital L.P. says beneficial ownership of shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc has increased from 8.2 pct to 9.1 pct - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2chgnqr ) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Mosaic says 2016 total global potash shipments point estimate little changed - SEC filing
* 2016 total global potash shipments point estimate is little changed at 59.6 million tonnes within an unchanged range of 59- 60 mmt- SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2bFv0m7 ) Further company coverage:
South Africa's ANC: Futuregrowth's view on state firms "erroneous"
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 South Africa's ruling party said on Thursday it was concerned by asset manager Futuregrowth's decision to halt lending to state-owned firms and it was "erroneous" to conclude that the companies were beset by corporate governance problems.
MOVES-Morgan Stanley's van Steenis leaves for Schroders
LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - Huw van Steenis, Morgan Stanley's respected banking analyst, is leaving the investment banking industry to join Schroders, Britain's largest listed asset manager.