a year ago
BRIEF-Vestel Ticaret signs brand license agreement with Toshiba Visual
September 1, 2016 / a year ago

BRIEF-Vestel Ticaret signs brand license agreement with Toshiba Visual

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Unit Vestel Ticaret signs brand license agreement with Toshiba Visual Solutions

* The agreement includes rights of TV production, sales, marketing and distribution in European market under Toshiba brand license

* The agreement is initially for 5 years period

* With the agreement targets to increase company's competitiveness, brand sales and market share of Toshiba brand TVs over 5 percent in the middle term in the European market

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
