Sept 1 Post Holdings Inc :
* Post Holdings to acquire National Pasteurized Eggs
* Post Holdings Inc says terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Upon completion of acquisition, NPE will be combined with Post's existing Michael Foods egg business
* Post Holdings Inc says anticipates completing acquisition early in its Q1 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
