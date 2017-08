Sept 1 (Reuters) - Danaos Corp

* Danaos Corporation receives notice that counterparty has entered into court receivership

* Notice that Hanjin Shipping Co. Ltd. has filed for receivership with Seoul Central District Court and requested that court freeze its assets

* Danaos currently charters eight of its vessels to Hanjin on long term, fixed rate time charters