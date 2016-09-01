FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Horizon Discovery Group and Ventana Medical Systems sign co-development agreement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
Syria
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Horizon Discovery Group and Ventana Medical Systems sign co-development agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Horizon Discovery Group PLC -

* Horizon Discovery Group and Ventana Medical Systems sign co-development agreement for reference standards

* Horizon Discovery Group PLC says under terms of agreement, Ventana has option to commission projects from Horizon

* On a project by project basis, co to co-develop and commercialise IHC reference standards with Ventana Medical to support assay development

* Horizon Discovery Group PLC says Horizon will develop applicable cell lines and associated derivative reference standard materials

* Co to retain primary responsibility for post-development commercialisation efforts for products developed under this agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.