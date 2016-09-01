BRIEF-Horizon Discovery Group and Ventana Medical Systems sign co-development agreement
Sept 1 Horizon Discovery Group PLC -
* Horizon Discovery Group and Ventana Medical Systems sign co-development agreement for reference standards
* Horizon Discovery Group PLC says under terms of agreement, Ventana has option to commission projects from Horizon
* On a project by project basis, co to co-develop and commercialise IHC reference standards with Ventana Medical to support assay development
* Horizon Discovery Group PLC says Horizon will develop applicable cell lines and associated derivative reference standard materials
* Co to retain primary responsibility for post-development commercialisation efforts for products developed under this agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
