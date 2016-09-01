BRIEF-Algoma Central Corporation announces collection of refund guarantee

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Algoma Central Corp

* Algoma Central Corporation announces collection of refund guarantee

* Collected $29.1 million being final refund guarantee related to cancellation of 4 shipbuilding contracts with Nantong Mingde Heavy Industries

* Instalments refunded in current action will be used to fund a portion of costs for new contracts

* Entered into new contracts with shipyards in Croatia and in China for construction of five new full sized equinox class vessels

* Says deliveries of new contracts with shipyards in Croatia and in China are expected to occur in 2018