BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics acquires Intega Skin Sciences
September 1, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics acquires Intega Skin Sciences

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc announces acquisition of Intega Skin Sciences

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc says aggregate purchase price paid by company for 100 pct of Intega's equity consists of $8.0 million

* Says repaid a bridge loan at closing of $3.0 million

* Provided a limited recourse guarantee of Intega's obligations under its $7.0 million term loan from Knight Therapeutics Inc

* Gregory Orleski, former CEO of Intega, appointed CEO of Crescita effective September 1, 2016

* Orleski replaces Dan Chicoine as chief executive officer

* Chicoine will remain as Crescita's executive chairman and member of company's board of directors

* Orleski, Thomas Schlader will also be joining Crescita board of directors

* Purchase price also include additional $2.0 million in milestones if certain financial targets are achieved by Intega in 2016, 2017

* Mario Laflamme has been appointed Crescita's new chief financial officer effective September 6, 2016 replacing Stephen Lemieux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
