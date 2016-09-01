FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 1, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Strategic partner Intega Skin Sciences Inc,acquired by Crescita Therapeutics Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc

* As part of Crescita acquisition, it was agreed that $3.0 million of Knight's secured loan will be repaid

* As part of Crescita deal , it was agreed that interest rate on Knight's remaining loan balance will be reduced to 9%/year

* Received 645,002 common shares of Crescita in exchange for its intega shares

* Now owns an aggregate of 1.5 million common shares of crescita, representing about 10.9% of outstanding common shares of Crescita

* Strategic partner Intega Skin Sciences Inc, a Montreal-based Dermatology Company, has been acquired by Crescita Therapeutics Inc Source text for Eikon:

