a year ago
BRIEF-FCA US LLC says FCA Canada has adopted new reporting methodology
#Market News
September 1, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FCA US LLC says FCA Canada has adopted new reporting methodology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC

* FCA Canada has adopted new reporting methodology

* FCA Canada decided to report monthly sales with a revised methodology from July 2016

* FCA Canada total sales will comprise of dealer reported sales in Canada, fleet sales delivered directly by FCA Canada, retail other sales

* FCA Canada monthly dealer reported sales (derived from the NVDR system) will be the sum of all sales recorded by dealers during the month

* FCA Canada's monthly fleet sales will be recorded as sales upon shipment by FCA Canada of the vehicle to the customer or end user

* FCA Canada's monthly other retail sales will be recorded when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system Source text (bit.ly/2ctwT8n)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
