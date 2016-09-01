FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Packaging Corp of America enters into amended, restated 5-yr credit agreement - SEC Filing
September 1, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Packaging Corp of America enters into amended, restated 5-yr credit agreement - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Packaging Corp of America :

* On August 29, company entered into amended, restated 5-year credit agreement with lenders and agents named therein - SEC Filing

* Says amended credit agreement includes a new $385 million unsecured five-year term loan facility

* Says amended credit agreement includes a existing $650 million unsecured seven-year term loan facility

* Amended credit agreement includes $350 million unsecured revolving credit facility Source text (bit.ly/2bFbran) Further company coverage:

