Sept 1 Yangaroo Inc :
* Yangaroo receives Canadian Patent
* Canadian patent application no. 2,603,460, titled "Media File Distribution System And Method" issued by Canadian Intellectual Property Office
* Patent has a maximum term of twenty years from its filing date, expiring on September 19, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
U.S. says American Air Liquide Holdings can sell some assets to Matheson Tri-Gas
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 U.S. regulators on Thursday said they have approved American Air Liquide Holdings' bid to sell some of its assets to Matheson Tri-Gas in order to settle charges that its recent merger with Airgas Inc would have harmed industrial gas competition.
BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for August 2016
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for August 2016, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil yields fall as cenbank opens door for rate cut
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 1 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate future contracts fell on Thursday as traders increased bets on an October rate cut after the central bank dropped a mention to a lack of space for reducing borrowing costs from its policy statement. In a widely expected unanimous vote, the bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark Selic rate at 14.25 percent, the highest since July 2006. But it also laid out the blueprint to lower rates, highlighting