Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* TPG held preliminary discussions with Intel to buy Mcafee in deal that could value Mcafee at as much as $3 billion- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : bloom.bg/2bFBAFL Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
US STOCKS-Wall Street dips after manufacturing data; energy weak
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.24 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
UPDATE 2-Germany goes to EU with accusation of Fiat emissions cheating
* Transport ministry urges Brussels to contact Italian authorities
N.Y. court tosses Lindsay Lohan's Grand Theft Auto V lawsuit
NEW YORK, Sept 1 A New York state appeals court on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit in which the actress Lindsay Lohan accused the maker of the popular "Grand Theft Auto" video games of basing a character on her without her permission.