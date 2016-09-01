FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-ITT Educational says receives letter from Chubb to post collateral of $19.8 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ITT Educational says receives letter from Chubb to post collateral of $19.8 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - ITT Educational Services Inc

* On August 26, Received Letter From Chubb, Whereby Ace American Insurance Makes Demand To Post Collateral In Amount Of $19.8 Million

* Insurance Companies Named In Agreement Of Indemnity Entered Into By Co Make Demand On Co To Post Collateral Of $19.8 Million

* Chubb Also Provided Notice That It Plans To Issue Notices Of Cancellation On All Of Surety Bonds, Starting With Largest First

* Demand Of Collateral In Form Of An Acceptable Irrevocable Letter Of Credit

* ITT Educational Services Inc Says "Currently Reviewing This Demand And Its Potential Impact On Business"

* "Continuing To Evaluate All Options Available To It Related To ED Letter"

* Contacted U.S. Department Of Education To Request That ED Consider Possible Alternatives To ED's Positions, Requirements

* Scheduled Last Day Of Classes For Current Academic Quarter Is Sept 2, And Ed Letter Did Not Have Any Impact On Completion Of That Academic Quarter

* ITT Educational Services Inc Says Next Academic Quarter For ITT Technical Institutes Was Scheduled To Begin On September 12, 2016.

* However, Because Only A Small Number, If Any, Of Students Who Typically Enroll In ITT Technical Institutes Would Not Be Eligible For Title Iv Program Funds

* As A Result, Co Currently Is Not Enrolling New Students At Any ITT Technical Institute For Academic Quarter That Begins On September 12

* Got Notices From Several States As Result Of ED Letter, Prohibiting Co From Enrolling New Students For Academic Quarter That Begins Sep 12 Source (bit.ly/2bM6uN7) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.