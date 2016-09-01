Sept 1 ITT Educational Services Inc

* On August 26, Received Letter From Chubb, Whereby Ace American Insurance Makes Demand To Post Collateral In Amount Of $19.8 Million

* Insurance Companies Named In Agreement Of Indemnity Entered Into By Co Make Demand On Co To Post Collateral Of $19.8 Million

* Chubb Also Provided Notice That It Plans To Issue Notices Of Cancellation On All Of Surety Bonds, Starting With Largest First

* Demand Of Collateral In Form Of An Acceptable Irrevocable Letter Of Credit

* ITT Educational Services Inc Says "Currently Reviewing This Demand And Its Potential Impact On Business"

* "Continuing To Evaluate All Options Available To It Related To ED Letter"

* Contacted U.S. Department Of Education To Request That ED Consider Possible Alternatives To ED's Positions, Requirements

* Scheduled Last Day Of Classes For Current Academic Quarter Is Sept 2, And Ed Letter Did Not Have Any Impact On Completion Of That Academic Quarter

* ITT Educational Services Inc Says Next Academic Quarter For ITT Technical Institutes Was Scheduled To Begin On September 12, 2016.

* However, Because Only A Small Number, If Any, Of Students Who Typically Enroll In ITT Technical Institutes Would Not Be Eligible For Title Iv Program Funds

* As A Result, Co Currently Is Not Enrolling New Students At Any ITT Technical Institute For Academic Quarter That Begins On September 12

* Got Notices From Several States As Result Of ED Letter, Prohibiting Co From Enrolling New Students For Academic Quarter That Begins Sep 12