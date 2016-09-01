FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer urges Mylan to name independent board chair
September 1, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer urges Mylan to name independent board chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer to Mylan:

* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer writes to Mylan's Chair, Nominating and Governance Committee regarding effects of EpiPen price hikes

* Urges Mylan board to name an independent board chair

* "Express alarm" with Mylan's "exorbitant" price hikes for EpiPen

* Asks Mylan to remove non-independent directors from the audit committee and nominating and governance committee

* "Mylan's gross mismanagement of its EpiPen pricing strategy exacerbates the company's protracted history of weak board oversight"

* "Mylan has failed to establish independent board leadership"

* Urges Mylan to ensure each key board committee is comprised exclusively of independent directors with no material relationship to co

* Urge co to establish clear and robust board-level oversight of the risks inherent by co's drug price strategy

* Urges Mylan to provide clearer disclosure of co's drug pricing risks by annually detailing process and oversight co follows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
