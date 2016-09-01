Sept 1 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd
* Magicjack confirms receipt of director nominations
* Confirmed Kanen Wealth Management LLC delivered notice of its intention to nominate seven director candidates for election to co's board
* Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd says board will review Kanen's proposed nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-SandRidge bankruptcy heads to showdown with shareholders
CHICAGO, Sept 1 A group of SandRidge Energy Inc shareholders is accusing the oil and gas producer of grossly understating its value, threatening to derail a prepackaged bankruptcy agreement with its lenders.
BRIEF-Gap Inc says comparable sales for August were down 3 percent
* Comparable sales for August 2016 were down 3 percent versus a 2 percent decrease last year
BRIEF-Verizon- new CFO's base salary to increase to $700,000
* New CFO Matthew Ellis base salary will increase to $700,000, target short-term incentive opportunity will increase from 90% to 150% of base salary Source text (http://bit.ly/2ciTxi9) Further company coverage: