Sept 1 Ambarella Inc
* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.25
* Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was $65.1 million, down 22.6 percent from $84.2 million in same period in fiscal 2016
* Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was $0.54 per diluted ordinary share
* Sees Q3 gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 63.5 percent and 65.0 percent
* Sees Q3 revenue between $95.0 million and $99.0 million
* Annual revenue for fiscal 2017 is expected to be flat to down 5 percent compared to fiscal 2016, consistent with previous guidance
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $64.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $95.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $310.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: (bit.ly/2ccVbid) Further company coverage:
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-SandRidge bankruptcy heads to showdown with shareholders
CHICAGO, Sept 1 A group of SandRidge Energy Inc shareholders is accusing the oil and gas producer of grossly understating its value, threatening to derail a prepackaged bankruptcy agreement with its lenders.
BRIEF-Gap Inc says comparable sales for August were down 3 percent
* Comparable sales for August 2016 were down 3 percent versus a 2 percent decrease last year
BRIEF-Verizon- new CFO's base salary to increase to $700,000
* New CFO Matthew Ellis base salary will increase to $700,000, target short-term incentive opportunity will increase from 90% to 150% of base salary Source text (http://bit.ly/2ciTxi9) Further company coverage: