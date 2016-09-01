FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Williams partners files application with Ferc to serve 2 Gulf coast LNG export facilities
September 1, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Williams partners files application with Ferc to serve 2 Gulf coast LNG export facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Williams Partners Lp

* Williams Partners Lp says advances Gulf connector project; files application with Ferc to serve two Gulf coast LNG export facilities

* Construction on first phase of project will begin in Q3 of 2017 in order to be placed into service during second half of 2018

* Freeport LNG export terminal will have three liquefaction trains with expected aggregate export capacity of 15.3 million tonnes per annum

* Williams Partners Lp says freeport LNG export terminal is planned to commence operations in phases between September 2018 and August 2019

* Gulf connector project is designed to deliver 75,000 dth/d to Freeport LNG Development, L.P.'s liquefaction project by second half of 2018

* Cheniere Energy's corpus Christi liquefaction terminal is proposed to have up to five liquefaction trains

* Gulf connector project is designed to deliver 400,000 dth/d to Cheniere Energy's corpus Christi liquefaction terminal in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
