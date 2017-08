Sept 1 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc

* Says on August 31 co entered into a credit agreement

* Pursuant to credit agreement, Myriad borrowed term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $200.0 million

* Proceeds of term loans used to finance acquisition of Assurex ,refinance certain existing indebtedness of Assurex and its units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: