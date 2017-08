Sept 1 (Reuters) - Investors Real Estate Trust

* Investors Real Estate trust announces authorization of redemption of 8.25% series a cumulative redeemable preferred shares and distributions for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Board authorized redemption of some or all of its 1.2 million outstanding shares of 8.25% series a cumulative redeemable preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: