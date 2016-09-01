BRIEF-Procter & Gamble Commences P&G Specialty Beauty Brands Exchange Offer

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co

* Commencement of exchange offer for separation of global fine fragrances, salon professional, cosmetics, retail hair color businesses

* Says P&G is offering to exchange shares of Galleria Co. Common stock for shares of P&G common stock

* P&G expects to issue 409.7 million shares of Galleria Co. Common stock in exchange offer

* Exchange offer designed to permit shareholders to exchange shares of P&G stock for shares of Galleria stock at a discount of 7 percent