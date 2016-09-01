FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-MolMed announces review of strategic agreement with GlaxoSmithKline
September 1, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MolMed announces review of strategic agreement with GlaxoSmithKline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - MolMed SpA :

* Announces amendment of strategic agreement signed with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) on March 19, 2015

* Agreement relates to MolMed's supply of services for the clinical application of gene therapies based on viral vector cellular transduction until March 31, 2020

* To be eligible, through the 5 year-period covered by the contract, for minimum anticipated revenues of 48 million euros ($53.73 million) from prior 34 million euros

* Of minimum anticipated revenues of 48 million euros, around 14 million euros have already been received Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

