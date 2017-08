Sept 1 (Reuters) - EastGroup Properties Inc

* EastGroup Properties announces dividend increase

* EastGroup Properties inc says board of directors approved a 3.3% increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to $0.62 per share from $0.60 per share

