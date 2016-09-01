BRIEF-Dollar General Director Michael Calbert reports open market purchase of 13,000 shares of co's common stock
Sept 1 Dollar General Corp
* Director michael calbert reports open market purchase of 13,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $75.53per share on aug 30-filing Source text : bit.ly/2bWHsjF Further company coverage:
N.Y. court tosses Lindsay Lohan's Grand Theft Auto V lawsuit
NEW YORK, Sept 1 A New York state appeals court on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit in which the actress Lindsay Lohan accused the maker of the popular "Grand Theft Auto" video games of basing a character on her without her permission.
UPDATE 2-Takeda joins effort to develop Zika vaccine with U.S. funding
Sept 1 Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co on Thursday said it is developing a vaccine to prevent the Zika virus, which has been linked to severe birth defects, and has secured funding from a U.S. government agency.
BRIEF-ITT Educational says receives letter from Chubb to post collateral of $19.8 mln
* On August 26, Received Letter From Chubb, Whereby Ace American Insurance Makes Demand To Post Collateral In Amount Of $19.8 Million