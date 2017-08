Sept 1 (Reuters) - Tower International Inc

* Appointed james c. Gouin president, effective september 1, 2016, and as chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2017

* Appointed Jeffrey Kersten to succeed Gouin as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1, 2016

* Mark Malcolm will remain as chief executive officer until his previously announced retirement date of December 31, 2016 Source - (bit.ly/2bHjwhH) Further company coverage: [TOWR.N ]