Sept 1 Petroquest Energy Inc :

* Petroquest Energy elects to not make senior notes interest payment and enter into 30 day grace period

* Believes it has current liquidity sufficient to make about $6.8 million semi-annual interest payment due on September 1

* Continuing to pay suppliers and trade creditors and fund current operations on an ongoing basis

* Interest payment with respect to its outstanding 10% senior notes due 2017

* Entered into a forbearance agreement with lender under company's senior secured bank credit facility