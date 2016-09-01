BRIEF-Petroquest energy elects to not make senior notes interest payment, enter into 30 day grace period
Sept 1 Petroquest Energy Inc :
* Petroquest Energy elects to not make senior notes interest payment and enter into 30 day grace period
* Believes it has current liquidity sufficient to make about $6.8 million semi-annual interest payment due on September 1
* Continuing to pay suppliers and trade creditors and fund current operations on an ongoing basis
* Interest payment with respect to its outstanding 10% senior notes due 2017
* Entered into a forbearance agreement with lender under company's senior secured bank credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
