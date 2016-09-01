BRIEF-Blue Bird- Special committee finds American Securities' proposal inadequate

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Blue Bird Corp

* Blue Bird Corp says special committee finds American Securities LLC proposal inadequate

* Special committee of its board has rejected July 20, 2016 proposal from American Securities LLC

* Special committee prepared to enter into discussions with American Securities to determine if proposed valuation can be increased

* Special committee willing to consider any amended proposal from American Securities and any proposals that any third parties might put forward