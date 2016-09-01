Sept 1 Blue Bird Corp
* Blue Bird Corp says special committee finds American Securities LLC proposal inadequate
* Special committee of its board has rejected July 20, 2016 proposal from American Securities LLC
* Special committee prepared to enter into discussions with American Securities to determine if proposed valuation can be increased
* Special committee willing to consider any amended proposal from American Securities and any proposals that any third parties might put forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
