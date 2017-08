Sept 1 (Reuters) - Williams-Sonoma Inc

* Amended its reimbursement agreements, dated as of August 30, 2013 to extend maturity dates of agreements

* The latest expiration possible for any future letters of credit issued under facilities is now January 23, 2018

* Aggregate credit available under facilities remains at $70 million Source: (bit.ly/2bYJrkH) Further company coverage: