Sept 1 (Reuters) - Apple Hospitality Reit Inc

* To reflect acquisition of Apple Ten, company is updating its operational and financial outlook for 2016

* Sees FY 2016 comparable hotels REVPAR growth 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA $370 million to $390 million