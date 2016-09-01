FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polaris recalls RZR XP turbo recreational off-highway vehicles due to fire hazard
September 1, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polaris recalls RZR XP turbo recreational off-highway vehicles due to fire hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

* Polaris recalls RZR XP turbo recreational off-highway vehicles due to fire hazard; severe burn injuries

* Polaris recall includes previously recalled RZR turbo ROVS

* Recall includes 13,000 vehicles (including the 2,230 vehicles previously recalled)

* Polaris has received 19 reports of the ROVS catching on fire, resulting in six reports of burn injuries

* One of reported fires occurred in Utah's American Fork Canyon, which led to a young child suffering severe burns, 15 acres of forest land being destroyed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

