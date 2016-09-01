FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enbridge Energy plans to defer implementation of Sandpiper beyond co's current 5-yr planning horizon
#Market News
September 1, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enbridge Energy plans to defer implementation of Sandpiper beyond co's current 5-yr planning horizon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc

* Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. plans to defer implementation of Sandpiper beyond company's current five-year planning horizon

* Has confirmed that its consolidated funding plan through 2019 is not expected to require any incremental equity capital as a result of events

* Negotiated tentative joint funding arrangement with EEP through which equity investment in Bakken pipeline will be jointly funded

* Anticipated investment in Bakken pipeline will be jointly funded 75 percent by Enbridge, through Enbridge energy company and 25 percent by EEP

* Affiliate will withdraw regulatory applications pending with Minnesota Public Utilities Commission associated with Sandpiper project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

