BRIEF-3,700 Softbank and Y!Mobile stores in Japan to become 'Pokestops' and 'Gyms' in 'Pokemon Go'

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp :

* Partnership agreement with Niantic Inc and the Pokemon company for the smartphone game app 'Pokemon Go'

* 3700 Softbank-branded stores and Y!Mobile-branded stores in Japan will appear as 'Pokestops' or 'Gyms' in the Pokemon Go game from Sept

* Pokemon Go collaborative campaigns and services unique to softbank will also be considered in the future Source text: (bit.ly/2bGmmqf)