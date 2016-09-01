FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-3,700 Softbank and Y!Mobile stores in Japan to become 'Pokestops' and 'Gyms' in 'Pokemon Go'
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
September 1, 2016 / 11:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-3,700 Softbank and Y!Mobile stores in Japan to become 'Pokestops' and 'Gyms' in 'Pokemon Go'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp :

* 3,700 Softbank and Y!Mobile stores in Japan to become 'pokestops' and 'Gyms' in 'Pokemon Go'

* Partnership agreement with Niantic Inc and the Pokemon company for the smartphone game app 'Pokemon Go'

* 3700 Softbank-branded stores and Y!Mobile-branded stores in Japan will appear as 'Pokestops' or 'Gyms' in the Pokemon Go game from Sept

* Pokemon Go collaborative campaigns and services unique to softbank will also be considered in the future Source text: (bit.ly/2bGmmqf)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.