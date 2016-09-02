Sept 1 Primero Mining Corp
* Primero announces appointment of kevin jennings as c.f.o.
* Kevin jennings will replace wendy kaufman who is leaving company effective september 6, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
