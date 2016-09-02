Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* China'S Ministry Of Commerce Opened Investigation Into DidiUber deal- wsj
* Uber deal, after it received questions over whether deal complied with nation's antitrust law - wsj Source text :(on.wsj.com/2cicajn)
