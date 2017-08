Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brady Plc

* Gavin Lavelle has decided to pursue new opportunities and has stepped down as CEO with immediate effect

* Lavelle will leave the Company in February 2017

* In the interim, Ian Jenks will assume operational control of the company as executive chairman

* A search to find a replacement is underway