FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-SEGRO says Brexit has not yet had a material impact on operating business
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 2, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SEGRO says Brexit has not yet had a material impact on operating business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Segro Plc :

* SEGRO Plc today publishes a trading update for period since 30 june 2016

* "Occupational demand for modern, well-located warehouse space has continued to be strong over past two months."

* Although it is too early to assess longer term impact of UK vote to leave EU, it has not yet had a material impact on our operating business

* Our vacancy rate remains low and we have seen further net absorption of existing space

* In addition, since 30 June 2016, we have signed unconditional pre-let agreements for 188,600 sq m of space across Europe which will generate 6.0 million stg of new annualised headline rent

* "There has been limited investment transactional activity in warehouse sector in what is traditionally a quiet period"

* Continuing positive leasing trend seen in first half of 2016, we contracted 9.9 million stg of new rent during period since 30 June 2016

* Vacancy rate has remained stable since 30 June 2016 at 4.8 per cent reflecting completion of speculative space not yet let during period

* Ents are continuing to improve in our UK markets, especially in London and South East England.

* In calendar year to 25 August 2016, new rents on review and renewal were 4.8 per cent higher in UK

* We expect to make further disposals over coming year which will provide funds for investment

* These will primarily be big box warehouses and land in continental europe offered to our selp joint venture, along with other tactical disposals of mature assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.