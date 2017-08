Sept 2 (Reuters) - Netbooster SA :

* Netbooster Group completes a 5.3 million euro ($5.9 million) capital increase to finance its international expansion

* Closing of a capital increase of 2,437,730 new ordinary shares representing 12.76 pct of Netbooster's share capital for total amount of 5,345,941.89 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)