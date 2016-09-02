FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 2, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Greenyard Foods to divest stake in Veiling Haspengouw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Greenyard Foods NV :

* Greenyard Foods announces divestment of its stake in Veiling HASPENGOUW

* Greenyard Foods will sell its participations in H-Fruit and H-Pack to Veiling Haspengouw

* Agreement entails that the shares in H-Fruit (50.00 pct) and H-Pack (50.01 pct) will be taken over in full by Veiling Haspengouw

* Ongoing Russian boycott, combined with poor weather conditions, have created continuing issues with the local, Belgian growers Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

